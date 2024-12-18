MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man will serve 5 years in prison for stabbing a hospital security guard in January. 19-year-old Edgar Padilla pled guilty to 1st degree reckless injury in November.

According to the criminal complaint, the security guard at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital on North Lake Drive first encountered Padilla between 4am and 5am on January 29, and told him he could not loiter. Padilla left, eventually returning around 6am and threatening to kill the guard.

Padilla eventually followed the guard into the bathroom, stabbing him in the head and upper back. Police eventually encountered Padilla with the knife, which he dropped once police drew their weapons at him.

The court also ordered Padilla to serve 6 years extended supervision.