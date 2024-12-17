Drones over New Jersey? They appear to be everywhere.

“They’re all over the central and northern part of New Jersey,” or for Wauwatosa native Steve Maxey, over his house. “On three different occasions, (I could) see these things flying around the general area,” Maxey told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News.

Maxey is a graduate of Tosa East High School, now living in Morris County, New Jersey about a half hour west of New York City. He said the drone show is the talk of the community with everyone, including himself, looking to the night sky. “They’re not shaped like a car but have the physical space of a vehicle. You can’t hear them.”

Maxey shared with WTMJ he’s not witnessed any threatening actions from the drones, but he and his neighbors would appreciate if the government were a bit more forthcoming. “At this point, they’re thirsty for information,” he explained. “If this continues to go on, it’s going to get to a higher level of hysteria. I don’t think it’s helpful for the government to act ambivalent.”

