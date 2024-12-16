MILWAUKEE – The Summerfest headliner announcements continue to roll in ahead of the 2025 edition of The Big Gig.

Grammy nominated artist Hozier will headline at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater June 20th with special guest Gigi Perez, according to information on the Summerfest website posted Monday. The show is part of his Unreal Unearth Tour.

Tickets for the show go on presale Thursday, December 19th. Sales for the general public begin Friday, at 10AM.

Hozier most recently performed in Milwaukee at The Rave Eagles Club in 2023.

