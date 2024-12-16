MILWAUKEE – The Summerfest headliner announcements continue to roll in ahead of the 2025 edition of The Big Gig.
Grammy nominated artist Hozier will headline at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater June 20th with special guest Gigi Perez, according to information on the Summerfest website posted Monday. The show is part of his Unreal Unearth Tour.
Tickets for the show go on presale Thursday, December 19th. Sales for the general public begin Friday, at 10AM.
Hozier most recently performed in Milwaukee at The Rave Eagles Club in 2023.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Jordan Love throws for 2 TDs and Packers beat Seahawks 30-13 as Seattle QB Geno Smith injures knee
- 12 year old arrested in a deadly shooting on Milwaukee’s north side
- Child abandoned on road after car theft in Janesville
- MIAD President Jeff Morin on the Future of Art
- Bucks advance to Emirates NBA Cup Championship with 110-102 win over the Hawks