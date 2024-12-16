UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. CST on 12/16/24: In an evening update to the Abundant Life school shooting, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed that all surviving students have been reunited with their families and that two of the students who were hospitalized have since been released.

Meanwhile, Madison investigators are confirmed to be searching a home on the city’s north side, where all parties involved have cooperated. Law enforcement sources confirmed to WTMJ that the suspect was a 17-year-old female.

The shooting is said to have taken place between periods as students were transitioning for their next class in what Barbara Wiers, the Director of Elementary & School Relations at Abundant Life Christian School, described as the ‘learning’ section of the building.

Wiers told reporters that the school does not have metal detectors, but faculty conduct a ‘visual scan’ of students before they enter the building. School officials also shared blueprints of the building with the Office of School Safety and confirmed that there are security cameras in the school.

Abundant Life Christian School does not have a School Resource Office. Chief Barnes said that Madison police officers responded to the school within three minutes of the initial 911 call, which came from inside the school.

Madison leaders including Police Chief Shon Barnes, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon, Dane Co. Executive Melissa Agard and others gather for a mid-afternoon update to the Abundant Life Christian School shooting on December 16, 2024 in Madison, WI.

UPDATE at 3:00 p.m. CST on 12/16/24: Two students are fighting through life-threatening injuries and four others were evaluated at Madison-area hospitals in the wake of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday morning, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed.

Of the two victims found dead, one was a teacher and another was a teenage student, Chief Barnes said. Their identities are being withheld at this stage of the investigation, but Madison Police confirmed the suspect’s parents are cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect, who was found dead at the school, was a teenage Abundant Life student. WTMJ’s news team has heard from multiple sources that the shooter was female. Investigators are not revealing any more information regarding their identity, but authorities say they used a handgun. The specific type has not been made public yet and authorities do not yet know the suspect’s motives.

However, Madison Police are obtaining warrants and interviewing witnesses to gather more information on the circumstances leading to this shooting.

As for the school facility itself, police say the building is clear and there is no further danger to the Madison school community. They thoroughly swept the campus, including with bomb-sniffing K9s out of an abundance of caution, and confirmed that the scene is safe from this point forward.

Students and loved ones are still reunifying at the SSM Urgent Health Clinic at 1821 S. Stoughton Rd and authorities ask that commuters avoid the area.

UPDATE at 1:00 p.m. CST on 12/16/24: Madison Police have clarified that earlier reports of five people being dead in the Abundant Life Christian School were incorrect, adjusting the total to three dead including the suspected shooter and at least six more injured, per Madison Police Department.

The school posted the following message to social media:

Parents/guardians looking to reunite with Abundant Life students can do so at SSM Urgent Health Clinic at 1821 S. Stoughton Rd in Madison.

Madison Police are expected to lead another briefing with updated information at 2:30 p.m. CST on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Anonymous law enforcement sources told The Associated Press that they believe the shooter used a 9mm pistol.

Previous updates are being updated to reflect the corrected numbers clarified by Madison Police.

UPDATE at 12:30 p.m. CST on 12/16/24: Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says at least seven people are injured and at least three people, including the suspect, are dead as a result of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday morning.

Chief Barnes said police were called to the school shortly before 11 a.m. CST on Monday. Soon after arriving, authorities located someone who they believed to be the shooter – a juvenile — dead inside the school. They also believe the suspect was a student at the school.

First responders quickly began lifesaving measures on victims around the school. They were transported to area hospitals for emergency evaluation and lifesaving measures.

Police are still searching the school property and the surrounding area, but have reason to believe there is no further threat to Abundant Life Christian School or any of the Madison-area schools currently on hold.

I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 16, 2024

UPDATE at 12:20 p.m. CST on 12/16/14: CNN is reporting that several casualties have been confirmed by Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. They also reported that a suspect is down and authorities are actively searching buildings and vehicles. CNN is also reporting that a school faculty member may have been killed.

UPDATE at 11:55 a.m. CST on 12/16/14: Police scanners are reporting that the school has been cleared. Our news partners at WISC-TV in Madison are also reporting that several other Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) schools are on a cautionary hold.

Parents are advised to go to Dean Medical Clinic for reunification near the SSM Health building near Stoughton Rd & E Buckeye Rd. Please note that the roads surrounding 4900 Buckeye Rd are currently blocked off.

ABC News is reporting that Madison Police said the shooter is “down.” 620 WTMJ is awaiting confirmation from the Madison Police.

La Follette High School, Monona Grove High School, Sennett Middle School and Elvehjem Elementary School are reportedly on lockdown as a safety precaution, an MMSD spokesperson told WISC-TV.

According to its website, the school has approx. 390 students from Kindergarten through High School and is considered nondenominational.

This is a developing news story. Updates and/or follow-ups will be issued as further details are revealed.

UPDATE 12/16/24 at 11:40 a.m. CST: A reunification site has been set up at the Dean Clinic on Buckeye Road. The scene around Abundant Life School remains active at this time. No fatalities have been confirmed at this stage of the investigation.

MADISON — Madison police are investigating a reported shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Our news partners at WISC-TV in Madison report the shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. CST at the school at 4901 E Buckeye Rd. Multiple injuries are being reported. The scene is considered active and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Roads around the 4900 block of Buckeye Road will be blocked off as law enforcement investigates.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

