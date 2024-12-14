MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a full freeway closure at I-94 southbound at E. Grange Avenue due to a fatal crash.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on S/B I-94 @ E. Grange Ave. to allow #MKESheriff and other first responders to attend to a fatal vehicle crash. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) December 15, 2024

The closures includes the ramp from I-41/43/894 East to I-41/94 South and I-41/94 South CLOSED beyond I-94 East to beyond Layton Ave.

This is a developing story, and more details will be posted when they become available.