MILWAUKEE— The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public to help in their search for a critically missing man.

58-year-old Corey D. Moore was last seen near the 9100 block of West Grantosa Drive on Friday at around 9:00p.m.

Moore stands at 5’8″ and weighs around 150 pounds. Moore has a goatee and mustache, is bald with brown eyes and has scarring located on his head, neck and chest.

Police report that Moore was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a black jacket, with gold fleece lining, multi-colored polo shirt, a pair of dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Moore should contact Milwaukee Police right away.