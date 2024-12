MILWAUKEE — A 12 year old is in custody after a shooting leaves one person dead on Milwaukee’s north side.

It started with an argument near 51st and Locust around 2:15pm on December 14. Milwaukee Police say a 32 year old was taken to the hospital after being shot, and died of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.