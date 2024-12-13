MILWUAKEE— If you’re thinking of having pizza tonight at home, you might want to first check your pizza, because it might be contaminated.

According to Palermo’s Villa Inc., 1,728 Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese frozen pizzas have a possible plastic contaminant in them.

Palermo’s says these pizzas were distributed to stores in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The pizzas are no longer being sold on store shelves as they have an expiration date of 11/27/2024.

Anyone with Connie’s pizzas in their freezer with that expiration date, lot number MR199856 and establishment number 13410325396 should throw those pizzas away.