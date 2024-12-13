MILWAUKEE — One of the teenagers charged with leading police on a chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting on I-43 over the summer is heading to prison.

17-year-old Tyrone Rogers of Milwaukee was sentenced to over seven years behind bars on Thursday. He pled guilty in November to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery as a party to a crime, first-degree reckless endangering safety, driving or operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent and obstructing an officer.

Rogers is one of four teenagers charged in connection with the June 20 incident. The teens stole a car and led police on a high-speed chase through heavy traffic, eventually entering a construction lane on I-43 near Burleigh St. and striking a cement truck. Officers then shot at the vehicle as it reversed towards construction workers and a squad car.

The driver, now 18-year-old Calveyon Jeans and his pregnant girlfriend 18-year-old Ashley Patterson were injured by the gunfire. Patterson suffered life-threatening injuries that ended her pregnancy.

Authorities also found a gun inside the vehicle belonging to a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy. Jeans and another passenger in the chase, 17-year-old Semira Dean admitted to stealing the firearm from the officer’s personal car in September.

Patterson pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of attempted armed robbery as a party to a crime and a single count of operating a vehicle without consent earlier this money. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Jeans has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 19.

Dean faces multiple charges including armed robbery as party to a crime and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. She has a status conference scheduled for Jan. 16.

Two other teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested at the scene but not charged in adult court.