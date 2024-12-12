Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

De Forest: Committee recommends bill linking sandhill crane hunt to aid for farmers.

We’ve discussed sandhill cranes a number of times. We told you about sandhill cranes being featured on a new license plate and the possibility of a new state bill allowing the hunting of the bird. The second issue seems to be moving forward. A committee studying management of the state’s growing sandhill crane population is recommending a bill that would allow hunting the birds and provide aid for corn growers experiencing damage from them. WPR reported that the committee voted 8-4 to recommend introduction of combined legislation rather than standalone bills on a hunt and reimbursement for farmers. Members voted 7-5 against a bill that would only provide subsidies to growers, and the committee declined to take up a proposal that would only address a potential hunt. The combined bill drew support from Republican lawmakers. Democratic lawmakers rejected the bill over opposition to a hunt. The birds have caused crop losses mostly for Wisconsin corn and potato growers that totaled nearly $2 million last year. Staff with the Wisconsin DNR and U.S. Department of Agriculture have said hunting would not lower the population, saying a standalone bill could provide relief for some farmers now. De Forest farmer and committee member Dave Mickelson said he wants to access funding through the state’s wildlife damage abatement program. Under state law, farmers can’t get payments for crop damage through the program unless the DNR authorizes a hunt. Full Story

Madison: More Madison streets get a 20mph speed limit.

Speed kills, or so we’re told. No one can argue that speeding through a residential neighborhood is dangerous and reckless. In 2021, Madison’s Mayor introduced an initiative called Vision Zero that aimed to reduce deaths on Madison roads. After a successful trial period the next phase of the initiative will begin this winter. The city is bringing 20-miles-per-hour speed limits to all of its residential neighborhoods with Phase 2 of the “20 is Plenty” program, according to a statement released by the city’s traffic engineering department last week. The measure was approved by the City Council. Throughout the winter, officials will install about 2,000 updated speed limit signs, with completion anticipated in early 2025, the statement said. The State Journal quoted the Mayor as saying, “The research is clear: Lowering the speed limit is safer for residents and makes our neighborhoods more livable. Twenty miles per hour is plenty on our local streets. This is a commonsense measure, broadly supported by the community, that helps further our Vision Zero initiative.” Pedestrian fatalities in the United States increased by 84 percent from 2009 to 2022, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Full Story

Milwaukee: “Flight of the North Pole” takes off Saturday.

For children fighting cancer and their families, the holidays can be rough. One organization has been helping these children and their families receive an memorable Christmas experience since 1985. “Flight to the North Pole” was founded in Milwaukee with the help of some very dedicated retired flight attendants, flight crew at General Mitchell International Airport and local businesses. The Milwaukee “Flight to the North Pole” is the very first of its kind in the United States. This Saturday, another flight will take off from Signature Aviation. A statement from “Flight to the North Pole” says that the intent of this magical journey to the “North Pole” is to help these families forget about being in the hospital and instead concentrate on having fun – if only for one day. The families are provided an unforgettable Christmas memory and a relaxing time together. Because of financial constraints these families are under from medical expenses and lost wages, this outing with gifts for everyone – including siblings – is provided to them without any cost. For many, this will be their only Christmas celebration, and for some, it will be their last as a complete family. For more information on the program and to find out how you can help, visit flight-to-the-northpole-mke.org Full Story

