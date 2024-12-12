MILWAUKEE — Scammers posing as representatives of Educator’s Credit Union are reportedly contacting customers to obtain personal information including login credentials, card numbers, PINs, or one-time numerical codes.

According to Educator’s Credit Union’s website, these individuals are “disguising themselves as ‘Educators Credit Union’s Fraud Department.'”

It remains unclear whether police are investigating this issue, but a ‘Fraud Alert’ has been issued at the top of their website’s homepage.

“Educators will NEVER call or text you for your login information, one-time numerical codes, card number, or PIN for any reason,” their homepage reads.

* Disclaimer: Educator’s Credit Union is a financial partner of 620 WTMJ and Good Karma Brands. *