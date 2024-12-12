Peggy Williams-Smith joins Wisconsin’s Morning News in studio:

It’ll be a 2024 to remember for Visit Milwaukee President & CEO Peggy Williams-Smith. Not only was she instrumental in assisting the Republican National Convention in mid-July, but also ensuring there would be conventions lining up at the brand new Baird Center, which opened in May.

Is there an event she’s dreaming about bringing to Milwaukee??

“Everyone has their own White Whale,” Williams-Smith told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “Some people want an NBA All Star game, others an MLB All Star game. Any of those events. (Brewers VP) Cecilia Gore wants us to bring in The Great Elephant Migration. I didn’t even know what it was but I have the team researching it.”

Williams-Smith’s year also included promoting city for the latest season of Bravo’s Top Chef, assistance with the upcoming NFL Draft in Green Bay and a brand new logo/vibe for VISIT Milwaukee and the city.

“Great leaders understand all facets of the business, and that’s Peggy Williams-Smith,” said Jeff Sherman, of WTMJ’s The Upswing. “Willams-Smith) brings others to the table. She pushes her team through the curtain and gets others involved. That’s what makes her so very effective.”

What is @visitmilwaukee CEO @peggysmith's 'White Whale' when it comes to which event she wants coming to Milwaukee?



She details on Wisconsin's Morning News w/ @vincevitrano & @erikbilstadWTMJ pic.twitter.com/5jJAJSmqNd — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) December 12, 2024

RELATED: ‘I would never rule Milwaukee out’ of NBA All Star game

Williams Smith, on the job since 2019, has worked tirelessly to bring more ‘customers’ to Milwaukee.

Click for Dan Jacobs SOTY announcement.

Click for Pat Murphy’s SOTY announcement.

Click for Jay Rothman’s SOTY announcement.