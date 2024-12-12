MILWAUKEE — A criminal complaint filed by Milwaukee Police details the brutal beating a Milwaukee firefighter and his brother dished out to a man they accused of trying to burglarize their home. Now, the pair of brothers are facing a “First-Degree Reckless Injury as a Party to a Crime” felony charge with a maximum sentence of 25+ years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Details of the criminal complaint show that an officer was called to a residence on W Juneau Ave between N 31st & N 32nd St for reports of a burglary on Weds. December 4, 2024. Upon arrival, the officer quickly made contact with the victim, who was only identified as “JN” at this stage of the investigation.

Authorities say they found the victim lying on the ground “crying and screaming, saying that “everything on his body ‘hurt,'” and that he was scared of the two brothers. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is being treated for a broken nose, cracked teeth and lacerations to the face.

The fullest extent of his injuries is unknown at this stage of the process, but “JN” remains intubated in a hospital as of the time this criminal complaint was issued.

The brothers, since identified as Ty Dright-Jackson, the firefighter, and Tramel Dright, his brother, claim that “JN” entered the house without permission, and they decided to attack him. Dright-Jackson allegedly admitted to attacking the victim and equipping himself with a baseball bat. They claimed to be questioning “JN,” asking who sent him and why.

Investigators found a pool of the victim’s blood in an alleyway along the side of the house and tracked down video footage, which showcased much of the altercation. Authorities say the video depicts the Milwaukee brothers chasing down “JN,” throwing at least 11 punches and 11 kicks as the Milwaukee firefighter stomped on the victim’s head at least three times when he was already down.

Milwaukee police say this footage shows them then dragging a defenseless “JN” along the alley and striking him at least 25 more times while defenseless. However, video evidence did not show Dright-Jackson using the baseball bat as he allegedly told investigators.

Video evidence also allegedly depicts the victim trying to escape, but being forced down by Dright while Dright-Jackson allegedly continues to stomp on him. “JN” has not been able to speak with any investigators in his current condition.

Dright-Jackson was arrested on Friday, December 6, 2024. There are no further details regarding “JN’s” status or the next phase of this investigation.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

