MILWAUKEE— A Milwaukee Fire Department firefighter is under arrest on felony charges.

Ty Dright-Jackson is facing on count of first-degree reckless injury and party to a crime.

According to the criminal complain released by the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office, Dright-Jackson and his brother beat up a man who entered their home uninvited near the 3100 block of W. Juneau Ave. on December 4.

The criminal complaint describes how Dright-Jackson beat the victim with a baseball bat, and then punched and kicked the victim, including stomping on their head mutliple times.

The victim was later taken to the hospital with a broken nose, cracked teeth, and multiple stitches to his face. He was taken to a hospital where he was intubated. The victim was still hospitalized at the time the criminal complaint was written.

In a press release Thursday, the Fire Department said the Milwaukee Police arrested Dright-Jackson last Friday.

If convicted, Dright-Jackson could face up to 25-years in prison with a possible fine of $100,000.