CHICAGO, Ill. — Riverside Natural Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling batches of MadeGood granola bars because they may contain a piece of metal. The bars were sold across the US and Canada, including in Wisconsin.

The piece of metal is described as a “small, flat brush bristle”. The company says they’ve “received seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold, and no injuries have been reported“. Batches of the bars (pictured below) were made between January and November 2024.

Image courtesy of the US Food & Drug Administration.

The company recommends returning the bars to where they were purchased from for a full refund.