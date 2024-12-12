An ‘Everyday Hero’ is defined by WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Girls saves dad’s life days after she learned CPR

In Cental City, Nebraska: Edgar Estrada was preparing for round two of a roping tournament on a hot late August day when he heard a faint cry.

“At first, I thought they were goats. But something told me to keep looking,” he told KETV. He rode his horse FJ to the parking lot, where he discovered a young child locked in a car.

He used a knife to get the window open. The child is ok and now with foster parents.

“I’m not no hero,” he said. “I don’t know what that feels like. I just had common sense that day and put two and two together.”

Thank you Edgar for being an EVERYDAY HERO!!

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Out on bond after fleeing the country and faking his death, Ryan Borgwardt charged with misdemeanor