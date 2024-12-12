WASHINGTON D.C. — Of the 39 people who were pardoned by President Joe Biden and the White House on Thursday morning, two are from Wisconsin.

When addressing why he issued these pardons and clemency for nearly 1,500 U.S. citizens, the President said the individuals involved “have shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer.”

The individuals who were pardoned are Jerry Donald Manning, a 70-year-old man from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and Audrey Diane Simone, a 63-year-old woman from Prescott, Wisconsin.

Manning was convicted of non-violent offenses, according to the White House, and had his probationary sentence terminated early. A U.S. Army veteran, Manning received a medal for his service during Operation Desert Storm, and according to the White House, is working on his education and career in education and aviation.

Simone, who was also convicted of a non-violent office, has been active in the addiction recovery space and has contributed to her community as a deacon, working in her church’s prison ministry and earning both a bachelor’s degree and a permanent counseling license, according to the White House.

Today, I’m pardoning 39 people with non-violent crimes who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, and I’m commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 others – many of whom would have received lower sentences today.



America was built on second chances. That's what these… pic.twitter.com/OigPcN8qkJ — President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2024

Each of the Wisconsin residents was also described as receiving great feedback from community members who were asked to speak on their character.

“As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses,” President Biden stated.

“I will take more steps in the weeks ahead. My Administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Out on bond after fleeing the country and faking his death, Ryan Borgwardt charged with misdemeanor