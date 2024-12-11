MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police determined there were no immediate threats after reports of a student with a gun at a high school basketball game.

Officers arrived just to Madison East High School around 6:15pm on December 9 to reports of a student with the weapon in the parking lot. The student reportedly then ran into the building.

Police did search and clear the school. They also reviewed security video that showed the student in question had left the building.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.