GREEN LAKE, Wis. — WTMJ has confirmed through online records that Ryan Borgwardt, the 45-year-old Wisconsin man accused of faking his death in a kayak accident, is in custody at the Green Lake County Jail.

Soon after this was confirmed, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would provide an update to the Borgwardt case at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, December 11. They also stated that they would not be releasing any further information about the case until that press conference.

READ MORE: Missing Wisconsin kayaker is alive, current whereabouts unknown

Previously, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll claimed they made contact with Borgwardt on November 11th, and requested he send a video confirming he was safe. Borgwardt did so, sharing a video in which he confirmed he was safe, but did not reveal his location.

As for how he would’ve faked his own death?

“He dumped his phone in the lake, then paddled his inflatable boat to shore, got on his ebike, and rode through the night to Madison,” Sheriff Podoll stated previously.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.