WAUKESHA, Wis. — Felony charges for a man accused of killing another man in April, and then hiding his corpse. 62-year-old Kevin Lychwick of Waukesha was charged in court December 9 with 1st degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Cash bond is set at $5,000,000.00.

Waukesha Police arrested Lychwich on December 6 in connection to a body found at the end of October. 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado’s remains were found wrapped in a tarp in a heavily wooded area near North Street and Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha on October 30. His family first reported him missing back in mid-April.

Police Captain Dan Baumann reported that the investigation was “compromised” based on how decomposed the remains were when discovered. “The body was semi-buried and was covered in leaves and twigs… so it looked like the body was to be intentionally concealed from casual passerbys,” he said. “With fall foliage coming down and the leaves and the winds picked up [at] the end of October, Mother Nature kind of disclosed them [the remains] for us”.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner determined that Maldonado’s cause of death was homicide by a gunshot wound.

The heavily wooded area where Maldonado was found is not far from the apartment complex where he and Lychwick both lived. Police were led to Lychwick after being tagged as a “person of interest” and multiple search warrants of his property and car. The investigation found that a gun retrieved from Lychwick’s car had rounds that matched the ones found in Maldonado’s remains.

Law enforcement also found that Lychwick also had a “hit list”. “We believe that he had information that he had grievances with others. Fortunately those others were not local, meaning specifically in the city of Waukesha,” Baumann said. “Mr. Maldonado was number one on his hit list, and that’s well documented in the information we found in the search warrant”.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the men, or a motive for the murder.

The other people on the alleged “hit list” were known to Lychwick. “He was a very well-detailed, oriented individual,” said Baumann. “Some would say he’s creepy. We had media partners that may have spoken with him, and I think they would draw that same conclusion about his personality”.

During his court appearance, Lychwick was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family, and he would be allowed one trip to the residence accompanied by a police officer to obtain his personal property if he makes bail. He’s due back in court on December 11 for a hearing.

This is Waukesha’s second homicide this year.