MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Critically Missing person, 13- year-old Zariauna S. Bryant.

Bryant is described as a 5’2″, black female, weighing 120lbs, with a slim build, black hair with box braids, brown eyes, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Bryant was last seen on foot in the area of West Concordia Avenue and N 15th Street on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, around 10:00pm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bryant, should call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fifth District at 414-935-7252.