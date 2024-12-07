MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff on Saturday, December 7 to honor those who died during the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

Governor Tony Evers officially declared December 7 as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” in Wisconsin to recognize the over 50 service members from Wisconsin and over 2400 Americans that died in the attack. The event lead to the United States’ entry into World War II, with over 300,000 Wisconsinites serving in the Armed Forces.

Congress declared a “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” in August of 1994, with commemorative events each year happening in Hawaii. Those events are live streamed by the National Parks.

Flags will be half-staff in Wisconsin starting at sunrise until sunset.