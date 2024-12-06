RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A Burlington man pleads not guilty to burning down his own mansion.

Robert Staton entered the plea during his arraignment on Thursday. He’s charged with misdemeanor negligent handling of burning material along with 2 counts of felony bail jumping.

The charges come from an early morning fire that destroyed the Meinhardt mansion on Kane Street in Burlington on November 22. Staton has owned the property since July, and was arrested hours after the blaze started.

Information courtesy of the City of Burlington Police Department

Meinhardt mansion. Image courtesy of Old House Dreams.

Staton posted $15-thousand dollars bail and is due back in court in February for a competency hearing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.