WEST BEND, Wis. — For years, Rock’s Positive K-9 Training has been a safe haven for troubled dogs including many who would otherwise be euthanized for behavioral problems. The business owner, Frank Allison, used his decades of experience to help dogs assimilate to new homes and even took in others that otherwise would’ve been given up on.

This year, an unexpected stage four liver cancer diagnosis derailed the West Bend business and landed Frank in hospice care while his partner, Dana, tries to take care of both him and the dogs. That’s why the Southeast Wisconsin community is rallying to raise funds to help the family keep the dog sanctuary operational during their time of need.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of Frank and Dana, “the source of funding that was available to support the sanctuary dogs through the classes, individual training, daycare, etc., has come to an end for now.”

Organizers wrote that funds donated will go toward food, cleaning supplies and other critical needs that keep the pet sanctuary operational now that Frank is no longer able to provide for it.

“Frank has been there for many of us and our beloved dogs,” the GoFundMe campaign reads. “He has helped many rescues train their dogs when needed. He has fostered dogs and has provided training to both humans and dogs, many times asking for nothing in return. Please consider giving back to this man who has helped so many. We are so very grateful for your help at this truly difficult time.”

If you are interested in reading more about this campaign and Frank’s story, click here or click on the GoFundMe campaign below.

