Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Sauk City: Bridge project will finally connect Dane County with Devil’s Lake via state trail.

“You can’t get there from here”. That’s the punchline from an old joke, but it’s also how people felt looking across the Wisconsin River from Dane to Sauk County. After nearly 20 years, that problem will soon be remedied. Construction of a recreation bridge connecting the two counties will begin this winter. The nearly $12 million project will create a pair of bridges near Sauk City that will remake access for pedestrians, cyclists and snowmobiles, all while building out trails that will connect more parts of Wisconsin. Construction on the bridges will begin this winter, with openings slated for mid-2026. According to reporting in the Wisconsin State Journal, the bridges will finally connect Dane County to Devil’s Lake State Park via the Great Sauk State Trail on the other side of the river. “That’s a huge connection for us,” said Chris James, a park planning manager for the county. A 2021 study done by UW-Extension researchers found the proposed trail connection could attract hundreds of thousands of cyclists and snowmobilers from across the region, generating more than $6 million a year in direct economic impact. The bridges are the latest step toward building out Wisconsin’s trail network. Full Story

Madison: Paul’s Book Store to close in early 2025.

It’s time to close the book on a Madison institution. After a 70-year run, Paul’s Book Store announced that it will close in early 2025. The bookstore has been well known for its vintage and cozy feel since it opened in 1954. Paul’s Book Store was founded by Paul Askins, and the business was given to his wife, University of Wisconsin alum Caryl Askins in 1975 after his death. Nothing specific prompted the closure, said Martha Askins, the youngest daughter of the titular Paul and current owner Caryl. Business is thriving. The current customer base alone could likely carry it for another 70 years, she said. It was more a matter of time. Her mother has been running the business since Paul’s death in 1975. Now 94, she’s more than earned her retirement. The State Journal reported that in an Instagram post last week, the bookstore’s owner said: “It’s been an adventure and a labor of love, and now it’s time to say goodbye,. Stop in, find a good book, say hello and goodbye, and keep on reading!” Although the last day isn’t certain yet, the store will close in February. Full Story

Milwaukee: Long-neglected Kinnickinic River is on the verge of a revival.

Milwaukee’s Kinnickinnic River is the tale of two rivers. Near the corner of West Cleveland Avenue and South 16th Street on Milwaukee’s south side, striking before-and-after scenes converge. To the west, the Kinnickinnic River splits banked walls of concrete. To the east, it meanders through Pulaski Park, bordered by native plants and walking paths. For years, the Kinnickinnic River has been Milwaukee’s forgotten waterway, laced with toxic pollution. Part of the river is even buried underground. Now it’s a river in transition. Reporting in the Journal Sentinel says that in order to restore the river, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District plans to remove seven miles of concrete lining and replace it with natural features like rocks and plants that mimic the river’s original appearance. The revival is a massive undertaking, and will take upward of two decades, according to the sewerage district. But it will leave the river better poised to adapt to a rapidly changing climate, which in southeastern Wisconsin includes heavier rainfall. It sounds beautiful. Full Story