MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting and an attempted robbery Wednesday evening near 53rd and Lloyd in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood.
A 16-year-old was injured around 7:00pm Wednesday and is expected to survive.
One suspect is in custody, but an unknown number of additional suspects are still at large.
