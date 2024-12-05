MADISON, Wis. — More than a dozen of the 50 protestors who demonstrated at a Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents meeting on Thursday morning were arrested for allegedly failing to comply with officers’ commands.

According to the UW-Madison Police Department, the disruption occurred around 8:30 a.m. CST on Thursday, December 5. Roughly 50 people were in attendance at the Gordon Diving & Event Center. Authorities say UWPD officers and Student Affairs staff members asked the demonstrators to stop.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UW-Madison leaders & student protestors reach agreement to end tent encampments

UW-Madison campus police cleared the room so the meeting could resume and as a result, 19 people were arrested and then released. They opted not to issue any citations on-site, but authorities say that they will investigate these instances on a case-by-case basis and reserve the right to issue citations down the line.

Authorities say the incident lasted approximately 15 minutes overall, and according to our news partners at Channel 3000, the Universities of Wisconsin protestors were comprised of members from the Students for Justice in Palestine at UW-Madison, and UW-Milwaukee Popular University for Palestine coalition.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

WISCONSIN’S TOP STORIES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: UWM protests coming to a peaceful end after two weeks of their encampment on campus