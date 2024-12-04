Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

Oshkosh: Temporary ordinance bans alcohol in Opera House Square Park.

In an attempt to tackle the homelessness issue in downtown Oshkosh, the Common Council had proposed a regulation prohibiting alcohol in city parks. Last week, the Council amended the temporary ordinance for just Opera House Square Park then narrowly passed the new law banning the consumption and possession of alcohol in Opera House Square Park for the next four months. The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that Mayor Matt Mugerauer broke the deadlock by voting in favor of the ordinance. He defended his vote by saying: “We’re not any other community — we’re Oshkosh, and it’s about doing what’s best for us right now, I understand things going on in different parts of the state, different parts of the country [but] this is about trying to address right here, right now in this community for a little bit and to see if it works.” Oshkosh Police recommended the new ordinance after receiving complaints of public urination, defecation and disorderly conduction from businesses surrounding the Opera House Square Park. Full Story

Kenosha: County Public health offering harm reduction vending machines.

Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are a national problem. Many communities are taking action in an effort to combat the issues. Kenosha County Public Health is now offering harm reduction vending machines at three locations in the community. Health Officer Lori Plahmer told the Kenosha News that the machines provide Narcan, fentanyl test strips and various other items for public health needs, all free of charge. The newest machine was recently installed outside the Women, Infants and Children program office in Kenosha’s Uptown. Previously installed machines remain available at the Kenosha County Job Center, and the Sharing Center in Trevor. The WIC office and Sharing Center machines are located outdoors and are available 24/7. For more information about Kenosha County’s Narcan program visit NarcanTrainedKenosha.com Full Story

Greenbush: Wade House receives rare stagecoach from Wells Fargo Collection.

The carriage Museum at the Wade House Historic site received a donation of a rare Abbot-Downing Company Concord stagecoach No. 433 last week. The vintage 1875 stagecoach, built in a “hotel” style, has arrived from the Wells Fargo collection in Oakland, California. The stagecoach’s journey to Greenbush started with a random encounter. The Sheboygan Press reported that last January, while the Wade Site Director was visiting family in the San Francisco area, the director decided to check out the Stagecoach Museum. The collection featured an assortment of original and reproduction stagecoaches. Director Bridgitt Zielke talked to the person at the front desk who happened to be the director of the museum. He said that the museum was going to be liquidating its collection because Wells Fargo is no longer going to use the stagecoach as part of its branding. Wells Fargo donated the stagecoach and paid for the shipping to the Greenbush museum. Wade House Curator Jim Willaert added: “We have not had an original stagecoach in the life of the museum. Full Story