BROWN DEER, Wis. — The School District of Brown Deer was placed on a temporary lockdown Wednesday, Dec. 4 in response to threatening calls.

The district said in a news release a threatening call was made against the middle school and high school. All three schools in the district were placed on lockdown while Brown Deer Police Department investigated.

An increased police presence remained on school grounds throughout the entirety of the school day. Police are still investigating the incident.