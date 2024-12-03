Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Madison: UW-Madison climbs back to 6th place in national research rankings.

High rankings allow universities to attract top students, faculty members and fundraising. As the flagship school in the UW system, UW-Madison is always working to improve their rankings and reputation. For the first time since 2016, UW-Madison has climbed back to sixth in the nation for university research spending. The latest figures show the university rose two spots in the rankings last year with nearly $2 billion in research spending. WPR reports that according to The National Science Foundation’s annual Higher Education Research and Development ranking, UW-Madison spent a little more that $1.7 billion in 2023 which was an increase of more that $208 million over 2022. UW-Madison Vice Chancellor for Research Dorota Brzezinska said the Higher Education Research and Development, or HERD, ranking is a high national recognition with 920 other public and private universities in contention. UW-Madison had been ranked in the top-five universities for decades until 2016 when it fell to sixth place. In 2018, UW-Madison’s rankings dropped to eighth in the nation, where it remained until this year. Full Story

Appleton: Appleton Catholic high school fires principal for violating policy to prevent sexual abuse.

Schools have a responsibility to protect their students and when that responsibility is shirked, action needs to be taken. Mike Mauthe, the longtime principal of Appleton’s Xavier High School was fired this month for violating a Diocese of Green Bay policy related to preventing sexual abuse of minors or at-risk individuals. WLUK-TV reported that Mauthe was placed on leave after a complaint against him was filed with the Diocese of Green Bay’s Office of Safe Environment, which later determined that he violated the diocese’s “Our Promise to Protect” policy. The policy is the diocese’s pledge to create an environment that protects minors and at-risk individuals from harm by complying with laws around the reporting of sexual abuse. It includes a nine-item list of recommended conduct for interactions with children. It’s not clear what Mauthe did to violate the policy. Community members had been circulating a petition to have Mauthe reinstated, but in a Facebook post he asked them to stop. In the post he said that he is not a victim and acknowledged that he broke a policy, saying would accept the consequences for doing so. Full Story

Eagle: Old World Wisconsin’s Home for the Holidays begins this weekend.

Christmas can make most of us a bit nostalgic. If you’re one of those people then you might want to head to Old World Wisconsin to leave the modern-day hustle and bustle behind at Home for the Holidays. Nostalgic traditions for visitors to enjoy include a Victorian Santa’s workshop, Yankee Christmas Morning, Irish Christmas Eve, Last Night of Hanukkah and more. Visitors can enjoy holiday wagon rides and story times, watch a blacksmith work and create a keepsake ornament. New this year is the Krampus Cave where the adventurous can look for a furry, horned creature and listen for the sound of tinkling bells that will give him away! Another new addition this year is the Julbock, a larger than life rye straw goat, a tradition from Scandinavian & Northern European cultures, stands as an advent to the season. After exploring, enjoy some tasty holiday treats or a festive brew in the cozy Caldwell hall. Home for the Holidays runs December 7-8 & 14-15, from 10-5. Get your tickets now. Full Story

