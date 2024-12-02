SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — No charges and no further action will come to a family after a photo of their child holding what appears to be a handgun appeared online.

Sun Prairie Police responded to concerns about the online photo on December 1, and the ensuing investigation found the gun to be a air gun. Police confiscated the air gun with plans to destroy it. They also spoke with the child and their parents about gun safety, and say that the family was engaged and cooperative.

Police remind the public to keep firearms locked up, and that the Sun Prairie Police do provide gun locks at no cost. Law enforcement considers the matter closed, and no further action will be taken.