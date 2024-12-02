FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County man was arrested after leading police on two separate chases in a stolen vehicle.

On Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department and the county sheriff’s office saw a car, previously reported stolen in Ripon, near E. 12th and Marr Street. Officers tried pulling over the 18-year-old male driver when he fled the scene.

Police called off the pursuit when they lost sight of the vehicle around South Main Street and East Lane and began a search for the suspect.

The car was spotted again on Birchwood Ct and a second pursuit started on S. Park Ave and ended when officers successfully deployed stop-sticks causing the suspect to crash into trees in Lakeside Park.

The driver was arrested then taken to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he remains in custody.

He faces multiple felony charges.