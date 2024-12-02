GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A firefigher suffered minor injuries from a fall while fighting a garage fire in Germantown.

The Germantown Fire Department responded just after 12:30pm on December 1 to a home near Brownstone Court and Valley Court where the garage was fully engulfed and attached to a 2-story single family home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, but the house did suffer smoke, heat, and water damage.

The home owners were not at home at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.