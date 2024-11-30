MILWAUKEE— Small Business Saturday has local shops and businesses ready for holiday shoppers. According to the National Retail Federation, more than 64.4 million people were estimated to shop this Saturday.

Doug McDonald of Mod Gen | A Modern General Store says that Black Friday weekend is a huge revenue streamer for local shops.

“This is where we make our money during the year, so it’s very important for us,” said McDonald. “Depending on the foot traffic and the weather, stores can generate close to $13,000 to $20,000 in a single day on Small Business Saturday.”

Jeanette Dvorak of Mainstream Boutique says that besides Small Business Saturday, shops are dependent on customers that come through the door any day of the year. Dvorak says what makes businesses such as hers stick out against big box and online retailers, is the commitment she takes to make sure customers are being served above and beyond.

“Our strength is you get the service. And we have people that come back no only because we’re a small business, but because we provide professional services at no additional charge,” said Dvorak.

Local businesses are vital to the community according to Fred Gillich of 414 Milwaukee. Gillich’s store focuses on apparel promoting the city of Milwaukee and the proud identity behind the 414 area code.

“The reality is, I don’t have a living without the people that shop and live in Milwaukee,” said Gillich. “When you’re a big nameless face company, everyone sort of expects to get screwed over one way or another. That’s the last thing shops like us want to do to our customers. What we want to do is build trust and we want to make you feel like you belong and that we don’t ever take for granted.”

American Express expects that more than $17 Billion will be made on Small Business Saturday, but any revenue that gets generated from a local shop and business will go towards helping build the local economy.