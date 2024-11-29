MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee establishment with seven James Beard award nominations to its name will close its doors at the end of 2024.

Ardent, a tasting room and restaurant first opened in 2013, posted a message from owner Justin Carlisle on their Instagram Thursday annoucning the closure:

Carlisle did not provide a reason for the closure in the posts.

Ardent was Milwaukee’s first tasting room when it opened, but shut down briefly earlier this year due to lagging business. It reopened in May with a new emphasis on casual dining.

