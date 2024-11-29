LOS ANGELES, CA — Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Poppinga is suing Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center for wrongful death due to medical negligence over the death of his son, Julius who died in August of 2023.

According to a lawsuit obtained by ABC News, Poppinga says the medical doctors failed to properly diagnose and treat his son who was dealing with an asthma attack.

Instead, the lawsuit alleges that the doctors at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center diagnosed Poppinga’s son for having a panic attack.

Poppinga’s son later died of a Pulmonary Embolism where blood had clotted his lungs.

The Poppinga family is suing several doctors for undisclosed damages.