BYRON, Wis. — A traffic stop leads to two men being arrested with multiple warrants and drugs in Fond du Lac County.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation just before 10am on November 19th on Interstate 41 in the township of Byron. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search.

The 46-year-old driver from Oshkosh had illegally possessed prescription pills concealed in his shoe. He also had a non-extraditable warrant out of Iowa for possession of dangerous drugs. His 43-year-old passenger from Stevens Point admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. A records check found that he had four separate active child support warrants through various Wisconsin counties. Neither man had a valid driver’s license.

Deputies also found approximately 64 grams of cocaine in the glovebox of the vehicle, approximately 22 grams of marijuana, and additional illegally possessed prescription pills near the center console. They also found a loaded extended 9mm handgun magazine in the backseat.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. The driver is being held on a $15,000 cash bond, while the passenger has a $10,000 cash bond.

Law enforcement says the total seizure included 129 grams of cocaine, 21.4 grams of marijuana, 6.6 grams of ecstasy, U.S. currency and various illegally possessed prescription pills.