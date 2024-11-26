ORVILLE, Ohio — JM Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling 2 pastry products sold at Walmart, including in Wisconsin, because the pastries may contain pieces of plastic.

The recall includes Great Value Cheese Danish 16.5 oz with a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 078742201177 and sold in 12 retail units per case and Great Value Cinnamon Rolls 16.5 oz with a UPC of 07842201160 and sold in 12 retail units per case.

Smucker says roughly 3600 cases of the products are involved. The company says that if you have any of these products, they recommend throwing them away immediately.