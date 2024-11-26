NORWAY, Wis. — There are no injuries after an early morning school bus crash in Racine County.

On November 26, 2024, at approximately 6:11 a.m. the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at State Highway 36 and S. Wind Lake Rd. in the Town of Norway.

Deputies report the school bus stopped for the stop sign on the east side of the highway and failed to yield the right of way to a Pontiac sedan traveling southbound on highway 36. The impact caused the school bus to overturn, landing on its roof in an adjacent, small pond. The school bus came to rest on its roof in the water.

The school bus was only occupied by the driver, and there were no children on board. The pond was only a few feet deep.