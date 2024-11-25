MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will offer 12-month vehicle admission passes for Wisconsin’s state parks and forests starting Monday, December 2.

The passes will be valid for 12 months from the time of purchase and will expire on the final day of the month on the following year. So if a pass is purchased in May 2025, it will expire on May 31, 2026. Each pass will be marked with the month and year when they will expire.

Sample of the Wisconsin State Parks & Forests 12-month Vehicle Admission pass. Image courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR.

The 12-month passes will cost $28 for vehicles with Wisconsin license plates, and $38 for out-of-state license plates. Since the passes are not transferable between vehicles, households with more than one vehicle can purchase a reduced-rate pass for use. There are also discounted rate passes for senior citizens over the age of 65.

The DNR will still continue to sell daily vehicle admission passes. Conservation patron state park vehicle admission passes will have the same design as other vehicle admission passes, and will continue to be marked for the month of March, regardless of when they were redeemed.

Vehicle admission passes can be purchased online directly from the DNR.