KENOSHA, Wis. — A murder suspect in the death of a pregnant Wisconsin woman is arrested in Texas. 25-year-old Lawrence Franklin, Jr. will be extradicted from Plano, Texas to face 7 felony charges in Kenosha, including 1st degree intentional homicide.

Franklin, Jr. is accused of killing 22-year-old Amiah Prather and her unborn baby girl Honesti. Police found the pregnant woman shot to death in a car near 65th St. and 13th Ave. in Kenosha just before 4:30 p.m. on September 6. Investigators found that Franklin, Jr. and Prather knew each other, and concluded that this was not a random act.

Franklin, Jr. was known to police, with a bench warrant out for failing to appear in court on charges of domestic abuse, battery, and bail jumping.

The United States Marshal Service’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and Plano Police Department eventually arrested Franklin, Jr. in Plano on November 21. Franklin will attend an extradition hearing in Texas before being transported back to Kenosha.

Franklin, Jr. faces 1st degree intentional homicide charges for both mother and unborn baby, as well felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four felony charges for bail jumping.