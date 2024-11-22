MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teacher’s aide will serve 9 years in prison after being found guilty of child enticement and soliticing a child for prostitution.

35-year-old Randell Jefferson of Milwaukee was found guilty of 7 felonies from his time at Oliver Wendell Holmes Elementary School on Milwaukee’s east side.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple students reported several incidents of sexual harassment and requests for oral sex by Jefferson to teachers and the principal. They also reported multiple instances where he offered money for sexual favors, even giving some students money using CashApp.

The students also said Jefferson showed them videos of pornography as examples of what he wanted them to do to him.

He was acquitted of two sexual assault charges.

Jefferson will serve an additional 9 years of extended supervision, and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.