RIVER HILLS, Wis. — An 8 year old is dead after a tragic accident in River Hills. Police say the child was hit by a car while waiting for the school bus Thursday morning around 7:45am on Pelican Lane.

Police Chief Michael Gaynor says the child crossed in front of the car without the driver knowing. The driver was the parent of the child.

North Shore Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the child died from their injuries on the way to Children’s Wisconsin.

Police say the incident is not believed to be intentional. Names are being withheld at this time pending parental requests and privacy requests.