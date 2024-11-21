MILWAUKEE – The first measurable snow of the fall is moving through Southeast Wisconsin this morning, and is causing headaches for those trying to get around the freeway system in and around Milwaukee.

At this hour, the ramp from I-94 westbound to I-894 southbound in the Zoo Interchange is closed due to a crash along with the southbound ramp from I-94 eastbound to I-43/94 in the Marquette Interchange.

A group of three jacknifed semis are blocking the right lanes on I-41/45 southbound at North Avenue in Wauwatosa.

A trio of jacknifed semi trucks blocking the two right lanes on I-41/45 in Wauwatosa near North Avenue. Image Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

A WTMJ fan Jennifer in Sheboygan County tells Wisconsin’s Morning News another semi was jacknifed on I-43 northbound near Oostburg earlier this morning.

At this hour, I-94 westbound at Highway 26 in Johnson Creek has re-opened after a earlier crash.

I-94 westbound near Highway 26 in Johnson Creek closed due to a crash. Image Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Wisconsin until noon today. A Wind Advisory is also in effect utnil 6:00pm; gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour.

Areas near Lake Michigan can expect to receive around 1-2 inches of wet, mushy snow, while places away from the lake could see up to 4 inches.

Snow will change over to rain by midday leading to much better conditions on the roadways as highs warm near 40. Low temperatures tonight are expected to stay above freezing, preventing any icy roads overnight.

Stay tuned to WTMJ throughout the morning for continuing coverage of today’s conditions.