JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Only minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash closes I-94 for hours in Johnson Creek during the first snowstorm of the season.

The crash happened around 3:55am on November 21 near Highway 26. Johnson Creek Fire and EMS teams found the westbound lanes of the highway blocked completely by three heavy-duty pick-up trucks each towing large tandem axel camper trailers. All three trucks were heavily damaged, with one camper trailer being completely destroyed.

The ramps at I-94 westbound and Highway 26 remained closed for four hours while emergency crews cleared the scene of vehicles and debris. Minor injuries were reported.