MILWAUKEE — Energy utility We Energies is warning about three new scams targeting customers.

The first is a phone scam where the scammers call customers from a fake number that comes up on caller ID as “We Energies” or use a recording that sounds official. The scammers then threaten to shut off energy to the home without “immediate payment through a pre-paid debit card, third-party digital payment app like Zelle or Venmo, or unusual payment method such as bitcoin”.

We Energies officials remind customers that they notify customers past-due bills before service is shut off, not by a phone call the same day. If you are in doubt about any phone call from them, hang up and call We Energies back directly at 800-242-9137.

The second scam involves using search engines. When customers search for We Energies online, there is a fake search result that provides a link to an official-looking website with a phone number to call. Once customers call the number and think they are speaking with the utlity, they ask customers to reveal sensitive information such as their credit card or Social Security numbers.

We Energies recommends visiting the website directly (we-energies.com) or the We Energies app to access account information directly. Contact information can also be found directly on the paper bill.

Finally there is a door-to-door scam where a person claims to be from We Energies but refuses to show ID when asked. We Ergies recommends always asking for identification, especially since their employees or contractors always wear a photo ID with their name and company logo.

We Energies recommends contacting law enforcement immediately to report a theft or attempted theft and any scams customers may be victims of.