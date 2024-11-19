MILWAUKEE – It’s difficult to hear actor Macaulay Culkin’s name and not immediately think of Kevin McCallister, the 9-year-old boy who gave two house burglars fits in the timeless classic HOME ALONE films.

“It’s every kid’s fantasy to [trick] the adults,” Culkin told WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx. “It’s the little guy over the big guys. I think that resonates with everyone.”

“Also, you know what’s timeless? Slap-stick. Slap-stick [humor] transcends generations.”

Culkin will be in Milwaukee on Dec 7th for “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” following a screening of the first ‘Home Alone’ film at the Miller High Life Theater.

“I don’t know what to expect,” the actor said. “I’m new to this.”

It won’t be his first visit to Brew City. The actor was part of a viral video showing him visiting Milwaukee landmarks in 2019.

“I do a lot of stuff with the Red Letter Media guys,” he said. “I try to get out to [Milwaukee] at least once year. I went to the Benihana. The hotel was right near the Bronze Fonz. I gotta check that out! There’s a bobblehead museum? Let’s go!”

“I thought (the video we made) was funny,” he laughed.

As far as Home Alone goes, Culkin looks forward to sharing his perspective with fans of the film.

When asked which prank by Kevin was his favorite, the actor responded “the paint can was [most fulfilling]. It was so clever.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: