MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department confirmed a single case of Hepatitis A in Milwaukee from an employee at Beans & Barley on Milwaukee’s east side.

Health department officials say the individual was working at the restaurant between October 31 and November 13, and is taking precautions after developing the symptoms to prevent further risk of spreading the virus. Officials are also working on notifying anyone who may have been exposed on their risks.

Beans & Barley remains open to the public and is considered a safe dining establishment, and there are no ongoing risks to patrons who did not consume food from the restaurant.

The health department is recommending vaccinations to anyone potentially exposed to prevent further spread of the virus, and that if administered within two weeks of exposure to Hepatitis A, the vaccine can prevent illness.

Individuals can also receive the Hepatitis A two-dose vaccine through their local pharmacy, primary care provider, or at any City of Milwaukee Health Department walk-in immunization clinic. The health department is also offering an emergency Hepatitis A vaccine clinic today (November 18) at 1pm at the Northwest Health Center at 7630 W. Mill Road in Milwaukee.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent Hepatitis A. If MHD recommends vaccination for individuals who may have been exposed, including:

Employees of Beans & Barley who worked between October 31 and November 13, 2024.

Anyone who consumed food from Beans & Barley during this period and has not received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine.

People exposed to Hepatitis A should receive the vaccine or immune globulin within 14 days of exposure and also monitor for symptoms listed below. If any potentially exposed individual is experiencing symptoms, they should contact their primary care provider immediately.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Infected individuals are contagious and able to spread the virus to others for one to two weeks before symptoms begin. It is typically spread through:

Person-to-person contact, especially when proper handwashing is not practiced.

Consuming food or water contaminated with the virus.

Certain high-risk behaviors, such as drug use or close contact with an infected individual.

Symptoms often develop 2–7 weeks after exposure and may include:

Fever

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Stomach pain

Dark urine or pale stool

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Most people recover fully within two months, but severe cases can result in prolonged illness or complications, particularly for individuals with underlying liver conditions.

More information on Hepatitis A can also be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.