The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a carrot recall after a multistate outbreak of E. Coli infections.

The outbreak is linked to multiple brands of organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

Affected organic baby carrots have a best-if-used date between Sept. 11 and Nov. 12. Brands include: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

The affected organic whole carrots do not have best-if-used dates. They were available for purchase in stores between Aug.14 and Oct. 23. Brands include: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

If you have any of these recalled carrots, throw them away and wash any items or surfaces that might have come in contact with the carrots.

As of Sunday, Nov. 17, 39 people were infected in 18 states. That includes 15 hospitalizations and one death. As of Sunday, there were no reports of infection in Wisconsin.

Anyone with severe E.coli symptoms should contact a healthcare provide. Severe sympotms include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down or signs of dehydration.