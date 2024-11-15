RIPON, Wis. — A varsity basketball coach from Ripon is charged with multiple felonies for sexually assaulting a student. City of Ripon Police arrested 31-year-old Mihai Schnell-Harrison on November 12.

Schnell-Harrison faces five felony charges including child enticement with sexual contact, sex assault of a student by school staff, exposing intimate areas to a child, possession of child pornography, and exposing a child to harmful material.

The Ripon Area School District sent out a statement to parents about the arrest on November 14 confirming that Schnell-Harrison served for one season as the boy’s varsity basketball coach at Ripon High School, and that “the safety of all students and staff is the District’s top priority”. They are also providing support services to students at all the schools in the district.

Cash bond for Schnell-Harrison is set for $150,000, and he’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on November 22.